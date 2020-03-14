Local restaurants remain open, make changes amid COVID-19

Many Mid-South businesses have seen a decrease in sales this week due to coronavirus concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Although conferences, events and schools are being postponed because of coronavirus, imagine being in the restaurant business right now. The entire industry seeing a slowdown, but hoping it won't be a shutdown. We've seen multiple posts on social media of how restaurants are implementing changes since the COVID-19 outbreak.

Chef Kelly English owns two popular restaurants in Memphis. He says this is a big deal and wants to ensure customers the food his staff is serving is safe. He's made some changes along with other businesses who are riding the wave out.

"We've always been vigilant about sanitation, even more so now," Chef Kelly explained.

He's one of dozens of restaurant owners taking proper precautions in light of COVID-19 and two confirmed cases in Shelby County.

"We are making sure that every step of the way that we have gloves on our hands, we're washing our hands more than we did before, we're sanitizing all the surfaces between seating. We've removed some of our tables to allow more for social distance," Chef Kelly said.

Comeback coffee is only using take out cups right now and all of its staff are wearing gloves. Restaurants like City and State have posted safety correspondence and are encouraging cashless transactions. Many Mid-South businesses have seen a decrease in sales this week.

"Yeah, it was an abnormally slow week for us, we're going to see what this weekend is like, we're going to see where we go from there but part of our business is to be adaptable," Chef Kelly explained.

At Memphis International Airport, Maggie O'Shea's and Moe's are temporarily closed. However, there was a steady crowd at Chef Kelly's Second Line restaurant Friday and he wants to keep it that way, hoping customers will be patient.