Local rock artist shares COVID-19 recovery

Musician Tommy Cathey says his experience with COVID-19 will soon inspire his songwriting.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Recovering from coronavirus can be a miserable experience for some patients as a Memphis musician knows all too well.

Tommy Cathey never expected – a positive test for coronavirus. But now he's sharing why that diagnosis will soon inspire him in song.

Rock music artist Tommy Cathey has an extensive career in the music industry. He first fell in love with performing at the age of 13.

But he'll never forget the day he was diagnosed with the coronavirus after feeling symptoms last month.

“I was running a low-grade temperature and just felt very sluggish,” said Cathey. ”Having trouble getting deep breaths.”

So Cathey went to the hospital at the urging of his wife where he got the news. It was COVID-19.

He says it was the unknown factor that troubled him.

Local rock artist Tommy Cathey is sharing his diagnosis and recovery after #COVID19. The musician calls the experience scary but also says it’s inspiring his songwriting. @LocalMemphis pic.twitter.com/HD4MBPWzXt — Rebecca Butcher 🦋 (@Local24Rebecca) August 28, 2020

“Which statistic am I going to be? You know, the one that has to write my will or the one that’s going to be able to deal with this at home?”

It was bad enough that doctors put Cathey on oxygen as he underwent a 14-day quarantine.

“When you’re quarantined like that and you’re by yourself all the time your mind will run away,” said Cathey.

The rock artist says he plans on immortalizing his COVID experience in lyrics.