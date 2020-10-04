Local seamstress makes masks for first responders and healthcare workers

Ashley Culver started the effort two weeks ago and has made more than 60 cloth masks

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Masks are in high demand in our nation due to the coronavirus pandemic, and one woman has made it her mission to help those on the front lines. A local seamstress is dedicating her time to make dozens of masks for members of local law enforcement and health care workers.

About two weeks ago Ashley Culver got the idea from social media to help people whose jobs are essential to our community by making masks for them. She’s now made more than 60 and plans to create more.

“There’s just not enough for all the people who are needing them,” Culver, Owner of Ashley Fayne Photography.

A social media post called Culver to action. One of her friends posted about donating masks to officers and deputies and Culver got creative.

“When I shared that post I had the wife of a law enforcement officer here in Memphis tell me how much they were in need of these masks desperately, and I told her need not anymore. I will take care of you. I will get this done,” she explained.

Culver found a pattern and went to work.

“It takes me about an average workday 8-10 hours, I can sew about 20 masks,” Culver said.

And that’s not all. She also teamed up with the owner of The Handmade Nest to make special headbands, which are designed to help those healthcare workers whose ears were becoming irritated by the elastic on the masks. Other small businesses who joined the effort are The Cotton Needle, Designed by Live, Up Weave, and Scheppy Girl Couturier.

“They ended up getting really raw behind their ears from wearing the elastic for so long and she wanted to do something to give back to all these front line people to kind of relieve the pain and pressure of having to do this all day everyday,” Culver said.

She’s doing this while homeschooling her kids, but Culver says it’s worth it.

“Just knowing that I was able to give back to them made everything, all the hours, all the time, all the headaches. All of it is worth it,” she stressed.