Longtime artist, active Cooper-Young neighbor dies from COVID-19 complications

68-year-old Dan Spector is being remembered for his passion and creativity.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends are grieving the loss of a Memphis artist and a Cooper-Young neighbor Dan Spector, who family said died late Tuesday from COVID-19 complications.

The 68-year-old was described by friends on social media with these comments:

"He was such a generous, funny, kindhearted, and intelligent person."

"Dan was an amazing artist and craftsman, a true plaster believer and a master of his craft."

"A wonderful artist and craftsman, supportive of others creativity."

"Dan Spector was quirky; that is why we all loved him. He marched to the beat of a different drum and that was cool."

Wednesday morning, on a video conference call, Spector's siblings and those at Beth Sholom synagogue in Memphis also paid tribute and showed their respects.

Spector was known in Memphis for creativity and had a store on Broad Avenue for years before it closed in 2016.

Mark Morrison, the president of the Cooper-Young Community Association, said of Spector, "He clearly cared about the community, about Cooper-Young itself. It definitely hits home to me because he's the only person I know here from personal or work life that actually contracted COVID-19."

Morrison said Spector was an active member in the CYCA, showing up often at meetings and volunteering, and was very instrumental in the push for Cooper-Young to be designated as a landmark historic district.

"It's a loss for Cooper-Young in losing someone who was so passionate and involved in the community," Morrison said.

We are also told that Spector was a longtime volunteer with Memphis in May events, assisting in artwork with the organization.

