Opinion | Looks like dogs can tell if you have COVID faster than a rapid test can | Richard Ransom

Local 24 News Anchor Richard Ransom discusses in his Ransom Note about the Miami Heat now using COVID-sniffing dogs to screen fans into the arena.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — In tonight’s Ransom Note: leave it to us humans to ignore a solution that was under our noses the whole time, or at least the noses of K-9's.

A Miami Heat Game. The first place in America that we know of to institute COVID-sniffing dogs.

That’s right.

Dogs, with almost 100 percent accuracy, can catch a whiff of COVID.

Our four-legged friends screening fans before being allowed inside American Airlines Arena.

The Miami Heat now have Covid sniffing dogs pic.twitter.com/kBUCLLvKjH — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 28, 2021

Fans are all socially distanced while a trainer walks down the line sniffing for COVID.

I wonder what COVID smells like, hmm.

Anyway, if they detect the virus, the pooch politely sits and looks at you, telling you something faster than even the rapid of rapid tests.

It’s quick and efficient, and dare I say, a lot cheaper in the long run.

If you’re allergic to dogs, the Miami Heat will give you an antigen test, but that takes 45 minutes.

We’re told they’ll be at airports and other public venues soon.

Man’s best friend to the rescue again.