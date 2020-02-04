Majority of Arkansas counties have at least one positive COVID-19 case

As of 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 683 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 683 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a partnership with Walmart and Quest Labs to initiate a pilot project for a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility in Benton County.

The governor recommended the closing of the Buffalo National Park. He pointed out that 60% of visitors were from out of state, meaning many could be traveling from hot spots and unknowingly spreading COVID-19.

Key facts to know:

687 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas

8,996 total tests

8,309 negative test results

12 reported deaths

58 recoveries

All public schools are closed until April 17





Watch Thursday's press conference here:

Thursday, April 2

6:40 p.m.:

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 683 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There is also now a total of 50 recoveries from the illness.

1:40 p.m

Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 643 cases of COVID-19:

20 children (ages 18 and under)

183 seniors (ages 65+)

440 adults (ages 18-64)

66 hospitalized

23 on ventilators

Dr. Smith confirmed in the 643 cases in Arkansas, there are 91 healthcare workers which include 10 physicians, 26 nurses and four CNAs. There have been 51 nursing home residents that have tested positive for COVID-19.

Four of the coronavirus deaths in Arkansas are in the 19-64 year-old age range. The rest are over the age of 65.

1:30 p.m.

During a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 643 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There is also two additional deaths, bringing the total to 12.

Gov. Hutchinson defended his decision on not implementing a ‘Stay-at-Home Order.’ "If I established a ‘Stay-at-Home Order’ more than 700,000 Arkansans would get up and go to work tomorrow morning because they’re in essential industries. That could eventually lead to more people losing their jobs," the governor said.

He also said ‘Stay-at-Home Orders’ in other states are an "illusion" because of the amount of exemptions. "It's a recipe for confusion."

8:10 a.m.

The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 625 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

Watch Wednesday's press conference here:

The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:

Arkansas County

Ashley County

Baxter County

Benton County

Boone County

Bradley County

Chicot County

Clark County

Cleburne County

Cleveland County

Columbia County

Conway County

Craighead County

Crawford County

Crittenden County

Cross County

Desha County

Drew County

Faulkner County

Garland County

Grant County

Greene County

Hempstead County

Hot Spring County

Howard County

Independence County

Jefferson County

Johnson County

Lawrence County

Lincoln County

Lonoke County

Nevada County

Newton County

Perry County

Pike County

Poinsett County

Polk County

Pope County

Pulaski County

Randolph County

Saline County

Searcy County

Sebastian County

Sevier County

St. Francis

Stone County

Union County

Van Buren County

Washington County

White County

Woodruff County

