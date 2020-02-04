Majority of Arkansas counties have at least one positive COVID-19 case

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As of 6:50 p.m. on Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 683 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
Governor Asa Hutchinson announced a partnership with Walmart and Quest Labs to initiate a pilot project for a drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility in Benton County.
The governor recommended the closing of the Buffalo National Park. He pointed out that 60% of visitors were from out of state, meaning many could be traveling from hot spots and unknowingly spreading COVID-19.
Key facts to know:
Thursday, April 2
6:40 p.m.:
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 683 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There is also now a total of 50 recoveries from the illness.
1:40 p.m
Dr. Nate Smith breaks down the 643 cases of COVID-19:
- 20 children (ages 18 and under)
- 183 seniors (ages 65+)
- 440 adults (ages 18-64)
- 66 hospitalized
- 23 on ventilators
Dr. Smith confirmed in the 643 cases in Arkansas, there are 91 healthcare workers which include 10 physicians, 26 nurses and four CNAs. There have been 51 nursing home residents that have tested positive for COVID-19.
Four of the coronavirus deaths in Arkansas are in the 19-64 year-old age range. The rest are over the age of 65.
1:30 p.m.
During a press conference, Gov. Hutchinson confirmed 643 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state. There is also two additional deaths, bringing the total to 12.
Gov. Hutchinson defended his decision on not implementing a ‘Stay-at-Home Order.’ "If I established a ‘Stay-at-Home Order’ more than 700,000 Arkansans would get up and go to work tomorrow morning because they’re in essential industries. That could eventually lead to more people losing their jobs," the governor said.
He also said ‘Stay-at-Home Orders’ in other states are an "illusion" because of the amount of exemptions. "It's a recipe for confusion."
8:10 a.m.
The Arkansas Department of Health has confirmed 625 positive COVID-19 cases throughout the state.
The following counties have at least one confirmed case of COVID-19:
- Arkansas County
- Ashley County
- Baxter County
- Benton County
- Boone County
- Bradley County
- Chicot County
- Clark County
- Cleburne County
- Cleveland County
- Columbia County
- Conway County
- Craighead County
- Crawford County
- Crittenden County
- Cross County
- Desha County
- Drew County
- Faulkner County
- Garland County
- Grant County
- Greene County
- Hempstead County
- Hot Spring County
- Howard County
- Independence County
- Jefferson County
- Johnson County
- Lawrence County
- Lincoln County
- Lonoke County
- Nevada County
- Newton County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Poinsett County
- Polk County
- Pope County
- Pulaski County
- Randolph County
- Saline County
- Searcy County
- Sebastian County
- Sevier County
- St. Francis
- Stone County
- Union County
- Van Buren County
- Washington County
- White County
- Woodruff County
We will continue to update this article with new information as it becomes available.