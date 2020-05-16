Malco Drive-In Movie Theatre reopens under safety guidelines

The drive-in movie is open seven days a week. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A Memphis tradition picked back up for the first time in weeks to a sold out crowd.

Malco Theaters Summer Drive-In series started Friday night. For the past few weeks, Malco officials have been organizing a plan to make sure patrons are safe and they are abiding by social distancing guidelines.

The Memphis Malco Drive-in is one of 330 drive ins left in the country and it’s the first one to reopen under this pandemic.

“To be able to go to a movie again, just that little bit of a sense of normalcy, even if it’s in your car, perfect,” said Karen Melton, VP and Director of Marketing for Malco Theaters.

For months, families have been in the house due to stay at home orders, but Friday, MALCO’S Drive In movie on Summer Avenue reopened, giving families an option to get out of the house.

“Bring the family out, it is really affordable entertainment, you’re in a safe location. All of our protocols are in place,” Melton said.

Those safety protocols include limiting attendance to 50 percent capacity, employees must wear gloves and face coverings, restroom usage will be monitored and limited. The restrooms will also be sanitized every 30 minutes.

“You’re still responsible for yourself...wash your hands, sneeze or cough into your elbow. If you’re coming to the concession stand, put a mask on,” Melton explained.

Malco is offering a $20 carload special. Families can watch two movies for that price and at the concession stand, all of the items are already prepackaged.

“The only difference that a lot of people I think will notice is our popcorn will now be in a box that’s sealed up,” Melton said.