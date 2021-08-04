Marion, Arkansas, school district says more than 700 students & staff are now quarantined

According to the Marion School District, more than 700 students & staff are quarantining after more than two dozen tested positive in the first week of school.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Wednesday, officials with the Marion School District said more than 700 student and staff members are now quarantined in only the second week of the school year.

On Tuesday, the district said 253 students would begin their quarantine two days into the second week of the school year. That came after 163 students were already quarantined last week.

On Monday, August 2nd, the school reported 18 new cases, 15 of which were students and three cases were staff members testing positive. They said the total number of students who tested positive since the first day of the school year is 22. The district also stated that a total of six staff members have tested positive.

"If all students and teachers had been wearing a mask appropriately- then today's 18 positive cases would be isolated- but there would be no resulting quarantines for anyone else," the school district said on Facebook Tuesday.

REMINDER: The Marion School District is hosting its next Community Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic from 1-6 p.m. TODAY... Posted by Marion School District on Wednesday, August 4, 2021