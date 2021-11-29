New directive requires masks, isolation protocols for Shelby County schools covered by the ADA

Health Order No. 28 starts on December 1 and expires at the end of the month.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Masks and isolation protocols are required for Shelby County schools covered by the Americans with Disabilities Act, according to the new Shelby County health directive issued on Monday.

Health Order No. 28 starts on December 1 and expires at the end of the month and follows Order No. 27, which expires on November 30.

The Shelby County Health Department said it highly recommends masks and isolation protocols in all other schools, but those measures are not required under a recent law passed in the state.

The health department is also recommending children 5 and up get an age-appropriate dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

