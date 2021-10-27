Masks not required, but "highly recommended" under latest Shelby County health directive

While the latest order doesn't require masks for businesses, masks are still required in schools.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Masks are no longer required at Shelby County businesses, but they are highly encouraged, under the latest health directive.

The Shelby County Health Department issued Health Order No. 27 Wednesday. In it, businesses are “highly recommended” to continue requiring people to wear masks when indoors.

Masks ARE still required for indoor school settings, with noted exceptions – like for certain teachers to remove masks for educational purposes.

Booster doses include anyone 65 and older regardless of underlying medical conditions.

The health department said this latest order expires November 30, 2021. Further orders could come depending on vaccination and cases levels in the county.