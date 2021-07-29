Masks to be required in Memphis City Council meetings

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Days after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated their mask recommendations, the Memphis City Council followed suit.
Thursday, the Council announced that starting with the meeting August 3, masks must be worn at all times in the council chambers. Also, social distancing will be observed. The updated protocols now call for committee meetings to be limited to City of Memphis division leadership and staff, quasi-government agencies and zoning applicants.
Memphis City Council meetings will continue to be live streamed on the Memphis City Council Website,YouTube page, or viaradio on 88.5 FM (WQOX).