MATA adds extra buses to address wait times due to COVID-19 guidelines

To keep to social distancing guidelines, fewer people will be allowed on each bus.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE 3/31/2020 - (MATA NEWS RELEASE) - Since the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) began operating reduced levels of service on Monday, March 30, extra buses have been added on key routes to address the issue of frequency and to serve customers who may have to wait longer at bus stops and bus shelters due to the 10-person limit that was instituted to comply with local Executive Orders and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Effective immediately, MATA will begin posting new schedules on matatransit.com that reflects additional buses operating between scheduled trips.

In addition, beginning on Wednesday, April 1, MATA will begin staging buses at the William Hudson, Airways, and American Transit Centers in order to be able to respond quickly that additional buses are needed to serve more customers who may be left waiting due to the 10-person limit.

By using this process, wait times should lessen greatly and MATA operators should be able to respond faster.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, more adjustments of service may occur. During this time, MATA also requests that employers be as flexible as possible.

3/27/2020 - (MATA NEWS RELEASE) - In response to customers who have indicated they will have difficulty reaching certain employers who may provide essential service in Memphis and Shelby County, the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) today announced three additional routes that will also run on Monday, March 30 until further notice: Routes 7 Air Park, 32 East Parkway, and 69 Winchester. Note: The actual times that these routes will run has not been finalized yet and will be posted on matatransit.com on the Maps and Schedules page no later than Saturday at 5 p.m.

“When we first announced reduced levels of service, we were focusing on routes that were considered essential,” said MATA Chief Executive Officer Gary Rosenfeld. “But we heard from some customers today and decided that we needed to add three more routes to try to be as responsive to their needs as possible. However, we want everyone to understand that we’re responding to the reality of our resources. With ridership dropping and knowing that several businesses are not operating at this time per current Executive Orders, we are making decisions with the information that we have at the time. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to evolve, we will likely make more adjustments of service and we are requesting that employers be as flexible as possible as well.”

The following are the routes that will operate from Monday, March 30 until further notice:

BUS SCHEDULE ROUTES THAT WILL BE IN SERVICE OPERATING ON A SUNDAY SCHEDULE

2 Madison

4 Walker

8 Chelsea

11 Frayser Raleigh

26 Hickory Hill

36 Hacks Cross

39 S Third

40 Wolfchase

42 Crosstown

50 Poplar

52 Jackson

53 Summer

56 Lamar

57 Park

64 Airport Shuttle

BUS ROUTES IN SERVICE TO PROVIDE CONNECTIONS TO ESSENTIAL SERVICES

Route 34 Walnut Grove will operate seven days per week as it normally operates Monday-Friday.

Route 500 The Groove Shuttle will operate Monday-Friday as normally scheduled to serve the Memphis Medical District area.

NEWLY ADDED: Route 7 Air Park will operate six days a week from Monday-Saturday on a modified schedule.

3/26/2020 - It’s big, bright, a hybrid, and it holds 10 people.

It could hold 30 more, but social distancing means MATA keeps the passengers lean on buses.

“We have taken some extraordinary measures to ensure the safety of our bus operators and the public, says MATA’s Chief Executive Officer GARY Rosenfeld.

In less than five days, they have limited seating, they no longer charge fares, and passengers board from the back of the bus. There are some in Memphis who don’t like any mention of the term “back of the bus.”

Rosenfeld knows it.

“We have to balance safety with convenience,” he says.

Keeping bus drivers and mechanics Coronavirus free keeps the system running, Rosenfeld says.

“If we don’t have bus drivers and mechanics, we can’t operate buses. It’s important we take steps at the appropriate time to make changes to protect the key individuals that are crucial to us being able to operate at all.”

(MATA NEWS RELEASE) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA) today announced that effective Monday, March 30 until further notice, MATA will only operate service on a Sunday schedule DAILY along with some additional service for providing connections to essential services. This reduced service is in response to the number of businesses that can currently operate per Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris, and the Shelby County Health Department Civil Emergency Proclamations and Executive Orders. As a reminder, fare is free on all MATA service vehicles until Thursday, April 30.

BUS SCHEDULE ROUTES THAT WILL BE IN SERVICE

2 Madison

4 Walker

8 Chelsea

11 Frayser Raleigh

26 Hickory Hill

36 Hacks Cross

39 S Third

40 Wolfchase

42 Crosstown

50 Poplar

52 Jackson

53 Summer

56 Lamar

57 Park

64 Airport Shuttle

BUS ROUTES IN SERVICE TO PROVIDE CONNECTIONS TO ESSENTIAL SERVICES

Route 34 Walnut Grove will operate seven days per week as it normally operates Monday-Friday.

Route 500 The Groove Shuttle will operate Monday-Friday as normally scheduled to serve the Memphis Medical District area.

TROLLEY SERVICE

The Main Street Rail Line will operate from 6:45 a.m.-8:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from 10 a.m.-6:10 p.m. on Sunday (operating every 20 minutes). The Riverfront Line will operate from 10:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Sunday (operating every 40 minutes). The Madison Line will operate 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. from Monday-Saturday (operating every 30 minutes).

MATAPLUS SERVICE

The MATAplus paratransit service will be available from 4:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. seven days a week. Until further notice, MATAplus will only transport paratransit customers to work, medical-related destinations (including hospitals, dialysis, doctor appointments, and pharmacies), and to purchase/collect food from grocery stores, restaurants, or food distribution centers at non-profit organizations.

