MATA is temporarily reducing services starting Tuesday

Due to increase in COVID exposures, MATA is experiencing a staffing shortage.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Due to rising COVID cases, MATA is temporarily reducing its services.

Beginning on January 18, 2022, MATA will temporarily reduce weekday services to a Saturday schedule for a fixed-route bus and MATAplus.

Unfortunately, MATA is experiencing staffing shortages from an increase in COVID exposures. However, to help you plan easier, MATA is releasing its new vehicle location system MATA Tracker early. This system will provide real-time vehicle location data, including detours and occupancy information to help keep you safe and socially distant.

Last week, MATAplus and Ready! by MATA customers were asked to temporarily limit travel requests to necessary trips only. MATA asks that you please continue to do so as we work to accommodate travel schedules with fewer drivers and call center operators.

Schedules are expected to return to a regular schedule on February 7th and updates on this plan will be made through Omnilert automated messages, on the MATA website and through social media (@rideMATA).