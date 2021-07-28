Mayor Harris: next directive from Shelby County Health Department will not require masks to be worn inside

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn — As COVID-19 cases are increasing in Shelby County and other hot spots around the country, new attention is being given to wearing masks to help slow the spread of the disease.

In a tweet late Wednesday afternoon, Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris said the next directive from Shelby County Health Department will not require masks to be worn inside. Mayor Harris said, “We are reviewing the latest CDC guidance as we prepare the next health directive. Currently the plan is to follow the CDC guidelines and urge masking in indoor locations. The quickest way to end this pandemic once and for all is to get vaccinated.”