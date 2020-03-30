Mayor Jim Strickland orders ban on cars at all Memphis city-owned parks

People still may go to parks as long as they practice social distancing during coronavirus outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Mayor Jim Strickland Monday ordered a ban on cars at all Memphis city-owned parks. The restriction begins Tuesday morning at 8am but comes short of completely closing all city parks to the public. The order comes in response to a large church gathering at Tom Lee Park this past weekend.

Strickland reminded Memphians of the importance of the "Safer at Home" order intended to stop the spread of the coronavirus outbreak. The Mayor points to doctors’ recommendations that people get out and enjoy the parks while practicing social distancing for not closing parks.