Free Coronavirus Testing on Memorial Day

The Shelby County Health Department has given locations for the testing that will take place Monday, May 25th.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Shelby County Health Department is reducing free COVID-19 testing sites Monday, in observance of Memorial Day.

Anyone who has any COVID-like respiratory symptoms, even mild symptoms, including fever, cough, headache or body aches, may be tested for the virus. Additionally, anyone who has been in contact with someone who has tested positive or anyone employed in essential occupations, including healthcare, first responder roles (police, fire fighter, EMT, etc.), corrections, and frontline roles working with the public: grocery, fast food, retail, may be tested at no cost at one of the community testing sites listed on this site.

On Memorial Day, Monday, May 25, 2020, the following sites will be offering testing:

• Walgreens – 3502 Summer Avenue, Memphis, 38122, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Schedule online at walgreens.com/coronavirus.

• MedPost CareSpot Urgent Care Centers – five locations in Shelby County. Find the location near you at MedPost.com.

The Shelby County Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline (833-943-1658) will be taking calls over the Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Afterhours calls are returned as soon as possible on the next day.