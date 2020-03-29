Memphis bands to appear in a rooftop virtual concert every Sunday

Every Sunday local artists will live stream performances on Facebook at 2:00 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In the midst of this pandemic, everyone is looking for some good vibes and Sunday people were able to rock out virtually.

Memphis bands held a virtual concert downtown. The virtual concert series is called #dontletmedownmem and will take place every Sunday at 2:00 p.m.

A local band or artist will perform live from the Chisca's rooftop while raising money for non-profit Slingshot Memphis.

The series will support musicians who are not able to bring their talent to Memphis stages due to the Coronavirus.

All donations will directly impact under-resourced neighbors disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Watch this Sunday's performance HERE. Donate HERE.

(Obsidian Public Relations News Release) - Memphis music is being brought to the comfort and safety of people's homes with #dontletmedownmem – a live virtual concert series inspired by The Beatles’ iconic “Don’t Let Me Down” rooftop performance!

Beginning today, every Sunday at 2 p.m., a live stream performance from Facebook Live by a local band or artist will take place from The Chisca’s rooftop while raising money for nonprofit Slingshot Memphis. The series will support musicians who are now unable to bring their talent to Memphis stages, as well as help other under-resourced neighbors who are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis.