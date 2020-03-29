Memphis bands to premiere rooftop virtual concert Sunday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis music is being brought to the comfort and safety of people's homes with #dontletmedownmem – a live virtual concert series inspired by The Beatles’ iconic “Don’t Let Me Down” rooftop performance!

Beginning today, every Sunday at 2 p.m., a live stream performance from Facebook Live by a local band or artist will take place from The Chisca’s rooftop while raising money for nonprofit Slingshot Memphis. The series will support musicians who are now unable to bring their talent to Memphis stages, as well as help other under-resourced neighbors who are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis.