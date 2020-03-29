x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (1) »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

coronavirus

Memphis bands to premiere rooftop virtual concert Sunday

Every Sunday local artists will live stream performances on Facebook.
Credit: Don't Let Me Down MEM Facebook

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis music is being brought to the comfort and safety of people's homes with #dontletmedownmem – a live virtual concert series inspired by The Beatles’ iconic “Don’t Let Me Down” rooftop performance!

Beginning today, every Sunday at 2 p.m., a live stream performance from Facebook Live by a local band or artist will take place from The Chisca’s rooftop while raising money for nonprofit Slingshot Memphis. The series will support musicians who are now unable to bring their talent to Memphis stages, as well as help other under-resourced neighbors who are disproportionately affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Post by dontletmedownmem.

Today's show kicks off with rock/alternative band Walrus.

RELATED: Get Live! Memphis Tourism to host a virtual music festival to support local musicians

RELATED: Beale Street Music Festival rescheduled for October 16-18, 2020

RELATED: Mempho Music Festival postpones until 2021