Memphis Botanic Garden makes changes due to COVID-19 concerns

Among the changes, the annual Holiday Wonders at the Garden light exhibit will close two nights earlier than planned. Refunds will be issued for those nights.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In an effort to support our community’s fight against the increasing number of COVID cases and to be aligned with the Shelby County Health Department’s Health Directive #16, the Memphis Botanic Garden today announced the following changes to its operations.

Subject to approval of its Limited Opening Plan as submitted to the Shelby County Health Department on December 22, 2020, the Memphis Botanic Garden will keep its outdoor spaces (only) open to members and daily admission guests during the period December 26, 2020, through January 22, 2021. During this time, the Garden will operate at no more than 50% of its capacity. Normal winter hours of Sunday through Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. will be observed during this time.

The Visitors Center will be open only for members and daily admission guests to enter, exit, or use restrooms.

The Gift Shop will be closed.

As previously planned, Fratelli’s Restaurant will be closed the week of December 28 but reopen the week of January 4 under current health department guidance for restaurants.

Sadly, our annual Holiday Wonders at the Garden light exhibit will close two nights earlier than planned and will no longer operate on Saturday, December 26 and Sunday, December 27. Customers holding tickets for those two nights will be issued refunds automatically by Ticketmaster. We are evaluating an extension of our holiday time light show in late January / early February once we resume normal operations. Please watch our social media and web site for details once that decision is made.

“During these challenging times, the Memphis Botanic Garden has made every effort to remain a safe, welcoming space for all to enjoy,” said Michael Allen, Executive Director. “We believe the steps outlined above will help us to support local government’s initiatives to stem the tide of COVID infections while also allowing safe access to outdoors space in a controlled capacity environment,” said Allen.