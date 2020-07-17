These local businesses have violated the city of Memphis's mask order, some more than once

Mayor Strickland's office released this list of Memphis and Shelby County businesses that have been issued citations for not complying with the mask ordinance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "The "Face Covering/Mask Ordinance" passed by Memphis City Council in June states that all businesses should require their employees to wear face coverings while working, while being around members of the public, or even when working in spaces that the public might use later like grocery store aisles.

Not every business in town has played along. The city has already issued multiple citations to Memphis businesses. Some businesses have already received multiple warnings.

City Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren says the maximum amount violators can be charged is $50. He says although the ordinance says $100, $50 is the state mandate for what a city can charge for a violation.

Mayor Strickland's office released this full list of businesses that received citations:

Sonic | 3285 E Shelby Dr | 1 violation

Mapco | 3271 E Shelby Dr | 1 violation

McDonald’s | 3377 Winchester Rd | 1 violation

McDonald’s | 1683 E Shelby Dr | 1 violation

O’Reilly Auto Parts | 3701 Lamar Ave | 1 violation

Blues City Crab |1571 Sycamore View Rd | 1 violation

Valero | 1559 Lamar Ave | 1 violation

Performance Tire and Service | 1744 Bartlett Road | 1 violation

North Side Deli & Grocery | 1414 Jackson Ave | 1 violation

EZ Express |2380 Frayser Blvd | 1 violation

Circle K | 7195 Winchester Rd | 1 violation

Siano Appliance Distributors | 5372 Pleasant View Rd | 1 violation

Patrick’s | 4972 Park Ave | 1 violation

Little Italy Downtown | 530 S. Main | 1 violation

Exxon | 6121 Poplar Ave | 1 violation

Airways Food Mart | 4131 Airways Blvd | 2 violations

Lowe’s | 430 S. Germantown Pkwy | 3 violations

Kroger |1212 Shelby Dr | 3 violations

Kroger | 1260 Poplar Ave | Summons Issued

