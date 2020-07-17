These local businesses have violated the city of Memphis's mask order, some more than once

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "The "Face Covering/Mask Ordinance" passed by Memphis City Council in June states that all businesses should require their employees to wear face coverings while working, while being around members of the public, or even when working in spaces that the public might use later like grocery store aisles.
Not every business in town has played along. The city has already issued multiple citations to Memphis businesses. Some businesses have already received multiple warnings.
City Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren says the maximum amount violators can be charged is $50. He says although the ordinance says $100, $50 is the state mandate for what a city can charge for a violation.
Mayor Strickland's office released this full list of businesses that received citations:
Sonic | 3285 E Shelby Dr | 1 violation
Mapco | 3271 E Shelby Dr | 1 violation
McDonald’s | 3377 Winchester Rd | 1 violation
McDonald’s | 1683 E Shelby Dr | 1 violation
O’Reilly Auto Parts | 3701 Lamar Ave | 1 violation
Blues City Crab |1571 Sycamore View Rd | 1 violation
Valero | 1559 Lamar Ave | 1 violation
Performance Tire and Service | 1744 Bartlett Road | 1 violation
North Side Deli & Grocery | 1414 Jackson Ave | 1 violation
EZ Express |2380 Frayser Blvd | 1 violation
Circle K | 7195 Winchester Rd | 1 violation
Siano Appliance Distributors | 5372 Pleasant View Rd | 1 violation
Patrick’s | 4972 Park Ave | 1 violation
Little Italy Downtown | 530 S. Main | 1 violation
Exxon | 6121 Poplar Ave | 1 violation
Airways Food Mart | 4131 Airways Blvd | 2 violations
Lowe’s | 430 S. Germantown Pkwy | 3 violations
Kroger |1212 Shelby Dr | 3 violations
Kroger | 1260 Poplar Ave | Summons Issued
South Memphis Market | 1430 Elvis Presley Blvd | Summons Issued