Memphis cited as potential “hot spot” for new COVID-19 cases; Shelby County Task Force is cautious but not concerned

YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South announces free childcare for those whose parents are essential workers.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thursday, those with the Shelby County COVID-19 Joint Task Force said they're monitoring - but not panicking - with some numbers trending up and going in the wrong direction.

"We are not over this virus, we will not be done with this is until a vaccine is created," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said.

COVID-19's impact continues in Shelby County, with more than 100 new cases reported six of the last ten days, including Thursday, and an untick in new hospitalizations since phase two of the area's reopening began last Monday.

"We've sort of let the genie out of the bottle, it's going to be hard to go back so if our numbers increase, we will have to do something," Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said.

Wednesday, health experts at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia cited as Memphis as one of several 'potential hot spots' of new cases the next few weeks because of relaxed gathering rules.

"The doctors told us to expect some kind of increase as we moved into phase one and phase two," Mayor Strickland said.

Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randolph said Thursday there's still plenty of open beds at our area hospitals and an available field hospital in downtown Memphis.

"We are still feeling positive. The thing that gives us a cushion is the fact that we have the alternative care facility set up," Dr. Randolph said.

While it's uncertain whether health experts can or will okay phase three of the area's Back to Business reopening plan June 8th, thousands of Shelby County parents with essential jobs still got some welcome news Thursday.

As health experts monitor the numbers, those with the YMCA of Memphis and the Mid-South announced they'll offer free childcare this summer at 23 locations to those whose parents are essential workers.

"Obviously daily cleanings and of course we'll be following social distancing with one person and nine kids," YMCA of Memphis & the Mid-South CEO Jerry Martin said.

