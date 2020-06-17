Memphis City Council passes ordinance requiring face masks in public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council voted Tuesday night to require everyone wear face coverings in public places while there is a public health emergency.
Council members voted 9 to 4 in favor of the ordinance.
There are some exceptions.
- Face coverings will not be required for children ages 2-years-old or younger.
- If you're in your personal office where others are not present.
- Face coverings are only recommended, not required, during outdoor recreation such as walking or biking, but you should carry your mask with you and comply with social distancing guidelines.
- It also exempts people who have a doctor’s note that the mask poses a risk to your health.
Not wearing a mask will be considered public nuisance, which is a Class C Misdemeanor.
First offense, you get a warning. Second offense, community service.
