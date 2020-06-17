x
Skip Navigation

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

coronavirus

Memphis City Council passes ordinance requiring face masks in public

The council voted 9-4 in favor of the ordinance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council voted Tuesday night to require everyone wear face coverings in public places while there is a public health emergency.

Council members voted 9 to 4 in favor of the ordinance.

There are some exceptions.

  • Face coverings will not be required for children ages 2-years-old or younger.
  • If you're in your personal office where others are not present.
  • Face coverings are only recommended, not required, during outdoor recreation such as walking or biking, but you should carry your mask with you and comply with social distancing guidelines.
  • It also exempts people who have a doctor’s note that the mask poses a risk to your health.

Not wearing a mask will be considered public nuisance, which is a Class C Misdemeanor.

First offense, you get a warning. Second offense, community service.

A look at Coronavirus numbers in Shelby County

1 / 4
Local 24
This graph shows new Coronavirus cases in Shelby County. The dotted line represents the 7-day average on each day. The largest daily increase was Monday, June 15th with 256 new cases.

RELATED: More people, younger people admitted to hospital with COVID-19

RELATED: Health experts say people are moving backward with precautions to get our economy back open

RELATED: Widespread facemask use can prevent another coronavirus wave, study finds

RELATED: VERIFY: Can wearing a face mask weaken the immune system?