Memphis City Council passes ordinance requiring face masks in public

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis City Council voted Tuesday night to require everyone wear face coverings in public places while there is a public health emergency.

Council members voted 9 to 4 in favor of the ordinance.

There are some exceptions.

Face coverings will not be required for children ages 2-years-old or younger.

If you're in your personal office where others are not present.

Face coverings are only recommended, not required, during outdoor recreation such as walking or biking, but you should carry your mask with you and comply with social distancing guidelines.

It also exempts people who have a doctor’s note that the mask poses a risk to your health.

Not wearing a mask will be considered public nuisance, which is a Class C Misdemeanor.

First offense, you get a warning. Second offense, community service.