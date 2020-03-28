Memphis city parks will be closed if social distancing is not observed

Mayor Jim Strickland warns community to take coronavirus pandemic seriously

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — The warmer weather the last couple of days brought out many people to Mid-South parks and the city of Memphis wants you to enjoy them, but under certain guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

Thursday, Memphis River Parks shut down Tom Lee Park early due to overcrowding issues.

“Right now city parks are open but if we continue to see what we saw at Tom Lee Park, we will have to close parks,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

Earlier this week, the city of Memphis’ “safer at home” order took effect, and lately people have been getting cabin fever. Memphis city parks are still open, but there are some other changes due to COVID-19.

“Due to the social nature of athletic activities and certain park activities we are closing all city baseball, softball, and soccer fields and basketball courts. Additionally we are closing dog parks and skateboard parks effective immediately,” Mayor Strickland said.

The city of Memphis removed basketball rims from its parks to discourage large gatherings of people. City officials are still encouraging people to stay home to slow the spread.