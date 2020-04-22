Memphis COVID-19 Task Force wants to start testing asymptomatic people to limit the spread

Asymptomatic people have no symptoms, but they carry the coronavirus and can spread it to others

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis infectious disease doctor Manoj Jain said health experts are working to extend free COVID-19 testing to frontline workers whether or not they have symptoms. He said it's critically important they test the targeted asymptomatic people first, such as essential workers who continue to be out in the community every day.

"Someone who is working in the healthcare field, someone who may be working in a nursing home, or even working in a frontline as a grocery store clerk," Jain said.

If you have symptoms, of course, get tested. Procedures at testing sites, like Tiger Lane, remain the same to protect you and the workers. Community sites still remain free and you need to call ahead to have your symptoms assessed before making an appointment.

"If you have symptoms of a cough, fever, shortness of breath, body aches, you don't feel right, maybe flu-like illness, you let them know on the phone and then you would go to the testing center to get tested," Jain said.

Depending on the results after expanding to asymptomatic essential workers, then health experts will determine if testing should extend to an even bigger group.