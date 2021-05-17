Memphis doctor weighs in on CDC’s updated mask guidance

Infectious disease specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld breaks down the CDC’s mask guidance.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask regulations for those who are fully vaccinated, but one Memphis doctor says there are some exceptions. According to Baptist Hospital infectious disease specialist Dr. Steve Threlkeld, fully vaccinated people with a weakened immune system, those living with someone who has a weakened immune system, and healthcare professionals should keep a mask close.

“For vaccinated people with those few exceptions that I mentioned, it's probably safe for them to be anywhere they want to be masked or not. Again, I think using common sense, if you're in a crowded situation indoors with poor ventilation it probably is a reasonable thing to wear a mask, because we know the vaccines are excellent but they are not perfect,” Dr. Threlkeld explained.

Dr. Threlkeld added with summer approaching, all unvaccinated people should continue to wear a mask indoors and outdoors when close to others. He advised those who are fully vaccinated to also keep a mask handy at crowded events like concerts or festivals.

UPDATE: If you are fully vaccinated against #COVID19, you can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal or territorial laws, incl. local business and workplace guidance. More: https://t.co/FJMon7WlFO — CDC (@CDCgov) May 13, 2021

FROM THE CDC:

Choosing Safer Activities

If you are fully vaccinated, you can resume activities that you did prior to the pandemic.

Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

If you haven’t been vaccinated yet, find a vaccine.

COVID-19 vaccines are effective at protecting you from getting sick. Based on what we know about COVID-19 vaccines, people who have been fully vaccinated can start to do some things that they had stopped doing because of the pandemic.

These recommendations can help you make decisions about daily activities after you are fully vaccinated. They are not intended for healthcare settings.

Have You Been Fully Vaccinated?

In general, people are considered fully vaccinated: ±

2 weeks after their second dose in a 2-dose series, such as the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or

2 weeks after a single-dose vaccine, such as Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine

If you don’t meet these requirements, regardless of your age, you are NOT fully vaccinated. Keep taking all precautions until you are fully vaccinated.

What You Can Start to Do

If you’ve been fully vaccinated: