Mid-South infectious disease specialist Dr. Stephen Threlkeld says possible COVID-19 treatments show promise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The rise in COVID-19 cases in Shelby County this month shows us that coronavirus will be an issue throughout the summer and fall.

That realization is putting increased pressure on scientists to find a cure to the virus.

Wednesday, Infectious disease expert Dr. Stephen Threlkeld gave an update on some of the exciting new treatments being tested. He says it's still early, but a medicine called dexamethasone shows a lot of promise.

“It is potentially very exciting. I would be very cautious. We don't even have the study in our hands yet. We have basically a press release saying this is exciting – it’s done great, it’s cut mortality by a third, and people who were on ventilators and critically ill, cut mortality purportedly by a fifth or so,” he said.

Dr. Threlkeld also discussed creating a cure from cow’s blood. He says cows have robust immune systems that create a lot of antibodies which can be helpful to humans.