"Believe Memphis": Memphis Grizzlies hand out face masks to fans and residents

20,000 masks are being handed out as part of the giveaway.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Grizzlies are putting the "Believe Memphis" philosophy into practice.

The team helped to get 20,000 masks into the hands of Mid-Southerners. Fans and residents lined up around FedExForum Thursday afternoon to get a mask which matches the colors worn by the Grizzlies.

Grizz the mascot was there to greet everyone and help hand out masks.