"Believe Memphis": Memphis Grizzlies hand out face masks to fans and residents

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Grizzlies are putting the "Believe Memphis" philosophy into practice.
The team helped to get 20,000 masks into the hands of Mid-Southerners. Fans and residents lined up around FedExForum Thursday afternoon to get a mask which matches the colors worn by the Grizzlies.
Grizz the mascot was there to greet everyone and help hand out masks.
In addition, the team will deliver 4,000 masks to front line workers at FedEx, Pepsi, and Anheuser Busch.
RELATED: Shelby County health experts offer new warning amid new details about an uptick in new COVID-19 cases
RELATED: Mid-South coronavirus live updates: Memphis face mask ordinance officially in effect with mayor's signature