Memphis healthcare provider among first in U.S. to get new rapid COVID-19 tests

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the Volunteer State will receive 50,000 newly developed COVID-19 ID Now rapid result tests, with more on the way.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Governor Bill Lee calls the new ID Now rapid COVID-19 result a breakthrough with the ability to return a positive result in five minutes and a negative result in 13 minutes. That's a big difference from the 4 to 5 hours it takes with the standard test being used now.

Abbott Labs developed the ID Now tests, of which about 100 are already being used here in Tennessee with more on the way.

Like the commonly used test, a swab is taken in the nostril and simply placed on the testing deck. Within minutes, anybody who tests positive can be on their way to treatment.

American Family Care is a private healthcare provider with offices in Memphis using the new tests. Bruce Irwin of the American Family Care says access to ID Now tests keeps Tennessee ahead of the game in testing for COVID-19.

"We first rolled this out in Long Island and Massachusetts, and Tennessee is the 3rd state. We are very grateful to Abbott. They control who gets it. We've been fighting mightily for the southeast and we're very fortunate to be able to bring it to all the people of Tennessee," said Irwin.

State health officials say the first round of tests will be used for healthcare workers on the front line, with all Tennesseans having access to the test as they become available.

Along with social distancing and staying home, Lee and healthcare professionals have said testing is the best way to beat the virus since the outbreak began.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

