Memphis International Airport is a place of solitude amid COVID-19 pandemic

Traffic is down 95%-97% at the local airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’re searching for solitude, Memphis International Airport is the place to be. Just like so many other airports in the country - all victims of the Coronavirus pandemic.

According to Memphis Airport Director Scott Brockman, “Aviation across the US is down between 90% and 95%. Here, customer traffic is down between 95% to 97%. There are some days where we literally have less than 1,000 passengers going through the airport for the entire day.”

We stepped inside and saw wide open empty spaces. Tumbleweeds would feel right at home in some of the concourses.

Brockman said, “As long as the airlines are flying and people are traveling, even if it’s 100 people, we have to keep the facilities open under federal law.”

Brockman is still shocked at how fast things changed. At the beginning of the year, the airport had just finished building two overflow parking lots. Parking has been a problem during busy traveling periods, such as spring break.

Those parking lots are filled with cars. Cars that aren’t going anywhere.

“We’ve taken two of the surface lots,” Brockman said, “… and converted them into storage lots for rental car inventory because they’re not renting cars and they have to have a place to put them.”