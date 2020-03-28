Memphis Italian Festival cancels 2020 event amid COVID-19 pandemic

The Memphis Italian Festival announced Thursday that the 2020 event has been canceled. But organizers were quick to point out that they already are looking forward to next year’s event, which is scheduled for May 27-29, 2021.

We are sad to confirm that, at the direction of state and local authorities and federal guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic, we have been directed to cancel the 2020 Memphis Italian Festival. Though we are disappointed that we cannot present MIF this year, we understand this must be done for the greater good. We WILL have the festival next year May 27-29, 2021! We look forward to the Summer of 2021, when we can put forth another great Memphis Italian Festival. Stay healthy, well and safe friends. #MIF #MemphisItalianFestival