Memphis law students start donation drive to help detained juveniles

Due to COVID-19, youth at the Shelby County Juvenile Justice Center can't visit with family or volunteers; law students are seeking materials to help occupy them.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — There are nearly 60 detained youth inside the Shelby Co. Juvenile Detention Center.

For safety, social distancing measures have been put in place at the detention center according to the sheriff's department. Those measures mean no visitors, like family and volunteers who provide educational programming.

Multiple student organizations through the University of Memphis Law School came together to start a donation drive to show the youth they care, while also giving them resources and activities to do.

"They don't have any contact with the outside world so this is a chance for them to not dwell those outside interactions but engage with something that maybe will an escape of some sort for them," Takeyshia Johnson, a law student and drive organizer, said.

The donation drive aims to collect books, puzzles, games and art supplies for the youth.

"We want to give these youth the opportunity to engage in different things that may spark their creativity because at the end of the day, we want to really target ending this cycle of a lot of the youth end up going back," Johnson said.

A spokesman with the sheriff's office said they're appreciative of any help that can keep the youth and their minds active and engaged.

There are restrictions on what can be donated. Books have to be paperback and appropriate for middle and high school. Board games can't include dice or paper money. Games like Trivia Pursuit and Scrabble are examples of what's allowed.

For art supplies they're asking for washable paints, washable markers, small paint brushes and sponges, poster and construction paper, washable glues and googly eyes.

"It's that passion for helping and working with children. The situation is what it is but it doesn't always have to be that way," law student and organizer David McIntyre said. "For them to know that we're out here and thinking of them and doing things for them, is really important."

McIntyre said Just City, an activist group on behalf of incarcerated people, donated 60 copies of the novel Just Mercy.