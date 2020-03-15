Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says this goes into effect March 18

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Effective March 18, Memphis libraries and community centers will be closed until further notice. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland made the announcement Sunday morning.

Effective Wednesday, March 18, libraries and community centers will be closed until further notice. Parks and golf courses will remain open.

Effective immediately, the City of Memphis will not be accepting any new event or public assembly permits and revoking permits for events scheduled over the next two weeks. We will be constantly monitoring this situation and will reassess when the ban can be lifted. Any money paid to the permit office will be refunded.

During our daily briefing, the Shelby County Health Department gave us an update on quarantine numbers. Those numbers are as follows – 133 people are currently under quarantine. There are 20 tests pending. So far, we have had 2 positive tests and 9 cleared.

For the Shelby County Health Department COVID-19 Call Center, Please Dial: 833-943-1658

Price Gouging: To report price gouging contact the State of Tennessee Division of Consumer Affairs at www.tn.gov/consumer or call 615.741.4737