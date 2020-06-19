Memphis mask ordinance begins, with costly penalties for repeat offenders

The ordinance goes into immediate effect.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It's been debated for weeks and now it is in effect.

The Face Covering/Mask Ordinance which passed the Memphis City Council Tuesday night was officially adopted in a special called meeting Thursday afternoon.

This as cases in Shelby County continue to rise and city leaders look for ways to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Under the new ordinance if you go into a Memphis store or public building without it repeatedly, it could cost you.

The ordinance, which goes into immediate effect, gives the Mayor the authority to penalize violators of any public health directive.

The first offense will get you a warning. After that, subsequent violations are subject to court fees not to exceed $20 per violation, which can be waived in lieu of community service.

Repeat offenders of the mask ordinance or any other public health directive issued by the Mayor or a public health officer is subject to $100 civil penalties per violation - even restraining orders or other court injunctions.

Councilman Dr. Jeff Warren says this is to protect not just you, but all of us, and compared it to drunk driving laws.

"We have laws on the books that say you can't drink a fifth of whiskey and then go drive because you are dangerous to society and other people. You may hurt or kill them. The problem with COVID is you may not know you have something in you that is dangerous to other people," said Warren.

The mayor has the authority to employ any offices or employees in seeing this mandate through.

The ordinance will be in place until official word from the Mayor lifts it.