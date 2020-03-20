Memphis Mayor confirms MPD employee tested positive for COVID-19

Mayor Jim Strickland said Friday morning there will be a lot of difficult decisions ahead, in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland confirmed Friday morning during a news conference, a Memphis Police Department employee has tested positive for COVID-19, but, he wouldn't say which precinct the employee works in.

“I don’t know that info and I couldn’t tell you if I did, he said.

The MPD employee is one of ten people who are now confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County. Thursday, Local 24 News also learned that an employee of the Lowe's store on N. Perkins tested positive for COVID-19. That employee was last at work on March 9.

Those figures will probably change when the Shelby County Health Department holds their two o’clock news conference.

Mayor Strickland also discussed the civil emergency which he declared Thursday afternoon, saying as of 12 midnight Friday, all dine-in restaurants and bars In Memphis were shut down. The Mayor says, they can still do take out and delivery.

The Mayor says he is studying whether to shut down hair salons and nail parlors.

“We have to, as a community, slow down the virus,” Strickland said.

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

