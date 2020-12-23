"Something had to be done" | Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland expects a rough winter due to COVID-19

“I don’t 100% agree with everything in the ruling,” said Mayor Strickland about the latest health directive. “But overall, something had to be done.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It’s going to be a rough winter.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said these are the COVID-19 pandemic’s darkest days.

People are dying. Restaurants and small businesses are closing.

Thousands of workers will lose their jobs.

A ruling from the health department takes effect the day after Christmas.

He hopes things will start to get better in June. That’s seven months from now.

A lot of restaurants won’t survive that long. Strickland knows that.

“This isn’t the first time restaurants have been hurting,” he said. “They’ve been hurting, really, since March and April. We’ve given out between $11 and $12 million in grants and low interest loans. And some of that was targeted to restaurants and employees. We are looking at how we can continue that.”

The city isn’t doing too well either.

Mayor Strickland said, “Sales taxes downtown, which fund our tourism development zones - which is how we pay for the Pyramid and Tom Lee Park, those are down. Sales taxes downtown are down because so many people are working remotely. The restaurants are struggling.”

And it will only get worse for at least the next month.