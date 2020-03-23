Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland issues "safer at home" Executive order amid COVID-19 pandemic

There are currently 84 confirmed cases in Shelby County as of Monday morning.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland has issued a "safer at home" order due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

(MEMPHIS MAYOR'S OFFICE NEWS RELEASE)

Safer at Home Executive Order: What You Need to Know

To further combat the spread of COVID-19, the City of Memphis will issue a Safer at Home Order effective midnight on March 24, 2020 through midnight April 7, 2020 — directing all residents of Memphis to stay inside their homes, and immediately limit all movement outside of their homes beyond what is absolutely necessary to take care of essential needs.

THE BOTTOM LINE

City residents will be required to stay inside their homes unless they are engaged in certain “essential activities.” On those occasions when you are out of your home for necessary tasks, stay at least six feet away from others.

YOU CAN …

Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store

Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities

Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)

Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru

Care for or support a friend or family member

Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.

Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary

Help someone to get necessary supplies

Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

YOU SHOULD NOT …

Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order

Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need

Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out

Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites.

If you want help those affected by making a contribution, you can contribute to the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund at the Community Foundation. The fund will provide flexible funding to organizations working with community members who have been impacted by novel Coronavirus and the economic consequences of the outbreak in West Tennessee, eastern Arkansas, and northern Mississippi.

To learn more and donate online, visit cfgm.org/COVID

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Lower your risk