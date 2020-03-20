Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland: Things will probably get worse

The mayor held a news conference Friday morning following his declaration of a civil state of emergency Thursday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says things aren’t good and will probably get worse.

“We have to, as a community, slow down the virus,” he told reporters during an early morning news conference Friday.

When he ran for re-election, Mayor Strickland often bragged about how Memphis has momentum.

The Coronavirus has the momentum now, forcing the Mayor to shut down dine-in restaurants and bars. The decision puts a lot of people out of work.

Mayor Strickland says, “I am very concerned about the thousands of people in Memphis losing their jobs, or having their businesses closed.”

When it comes to jobs or keeping people safe, the Mayor says it’s all about safety.

We learned one Memphis Police employee has tested positive for COVID-19. The Mayor would not say what precinct the employee worked. Several sources have told Local 24 News the employee worked at Mt. Moriah Station.

“We have to come together as a community,” Mayor Strickland says, “... to be apart from each other and make the conscious decision not to spend long periods of time with each other and to separate and isolate.”

Coronavirus in Context:

The symptoms of coronavirus are similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80-percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

