Memphis mayor lays out tweaks in latest safer at home order; criteria being finalized of how to gradually reopen

Meanwhile, COVID-19 at Shelby County assisted living facilities continue to be a problem.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland explained Wednesday why he extended the city's Safer at Home order, and gave more glimpses of how the Bluff City could gradually reopen sometime next month.

The latest order is set to expire May 5th, after being extended Tuesday by two weeks.

Mayor Strickland also told Local 24 News he's not overly concerned with some surrounding counties gradually easing their restrictions next week. But he said Memphis needs more time for people to say home and continue to flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases, as data shows has happened in recent days.

"We must get back to business the right way," Mayor Strickland said.

That's why he said he extended the city's Safer at Home order with some tweaks.

The latest order limits the number of people inside big box and grocery stores, requires six feet of distance for people inside and outside, hand sanitizers at entrances, and lays out specific time slots for the elderly and those who are pregnant or with health conditions.

"Our approach is one that will be based on medical advice and data," Mayor Strickland said.

By May 5th, Mayor Strickland expects they'll be specific metrics in place needed to reopen Memphis in phases. Priorities include new COVID-19 cases - either stable or declining - and hospitals with enough beds to treat all patients.

"We cannot squander all the good that we have done with our social distancing," Mayor Strickland said.

Clusters of COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to be a problem at nearly a dozen Shelby County assisted living facilities and group homes. Nearly 100 combined residents and staff tested positive and 10 died from COVID-19 complications.

"The elderly may not manifest the same signs and symptoms as younger people," Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

Starting Thursday, the state health department will assist local investigative teams to oversee the impacted facilities and make sure workers get tested and have the needed equipment.

"It is a high priority for us, not just because of the number of cases, but also because it's a vulnerable population," Dr. Haushalter said.

The Shelby County Health director also reiterated Wednesday that there is enough testing locally for anyone with COVID-19 symptom,s and that the testing at a number of community sites is free - but requires an appointment.