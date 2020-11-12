“She has a very caring and forgiving heart" | Proud Memphis mom on her daughter's travels as a COVID-19 nurse

Emma Verbeek is home for a few days visiting her mom Heidi Kuhn, Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis nurse is finally getting a break after months of work on the Coronavirus front line.

Her name is Emma Verbeek, and she is a travel nurse, currently working in Reno, Nevada. She is home for a few days visiting her mom Heidi Kuhn, Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk.

Emma is uncomfortable talking about herself. A very proud mom can talk about her all day.

“She has a very caring and forgiving heart,” Heidi said. “And she is very good at what she does.”

Right now, Emma is working in a Reno, Nevada hospital. At least that’s what they’re calling it.

Her mother said, “She is actually working in the hospital that was on the news - in regard to them creating a makeshift hospital out of the parking garage - which has been incredibly difficult. A garage is not set up to be a hospital.”

Heidi and Emma talk a lot. The conversations are often emotional.

According to Heidi, “I cannot imagine what it would be like on a daily basis. A lot of these nurses and doctors aren’t seeing their family members. They’re worried about giving them the virus.”

She said Emma was tested before she returned home for a few days.

She’s only going to get a few days before heading back to Reno.