Memphis pastor among the first people in Shelby County to die from complications of the coronavirus

Shelby County, Tennessee, now with 400 confirmed cases, including three deaths

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Tuesday afternoon, Local 24 News learned more about the one of three confirmed deaths from the coronavirus to date in Shelby County: Assistant Pastor Tim Russell Second Presbyterian Church in east Memphis.

The dean of a Memphis theological college said Pastor Russell’s death makes the global pandemic especially real and personal locally and a disturbing reminder of its reach, which took the life of a well respected pastor and teacher.

"Tim was an incredible leader, he was an incredible supporter of his ministry,” Dr. Joseph Caldwell, Dean of Memphis Center of Urban and Theological Studies said.

Those who knew Pastor Russell for years said the assistant pastor inspired many at his Second Presbyterian congregation in east Memphis and beyond.

"They are really struggling right now and really in shock that something that had been a news story is now a personal realization,” Dr. Caldwell said.

Those at Second Presbyterian confirmed Pastor Russell’s death Tuesday morning from complications from the coronavirus. There are now more than 400 confirmed cases in Shelby County.

"We anticipate that we will see more deaths, it is important we focus on preventative measures,” Shelby County Health Director Dr. Alisa Haushalter said.

Dr. Haushalter said the investigation is still ongoing on the extent of Pastor Russell’s possible exposure to others.

"The concern is obviously if the individual worked in an area with a significant number of contacts then the contact investigation is going to be very large and a significant number of people are going to be quarantined,” Dr. Haushalter said.

Pastor Russell’s friends in the Memphis faith family said the coronavirus took the life of a man and husband with plenty left to offer the world.

"His life, it demonstrated incredible potential for further leadership, so he will be missed and it will be a loss to all of us,” Dr. Caldwell said.