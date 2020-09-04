Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings says the department is working to protect more officers from contracting coronavirus

Thirteen officers and three civilians with MPD have tested positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings couldn't say which precincts the 13 officers who tested positive for COVID-19 belong to, but they're taking every precaution for the entire department. Officers can't work from home so they need to protect themselves while out in the community.

"In the back of their mind with every call they’re concerned about it but it just shows the dedication these officers have because they’re still willing to put themselves in harm's way," Rallings said.

The department isn't taking chances with how it equips its officers out in the community. The severity of COVID-19 has made them increase their safety protocols.

"The officers are issued even more personal protective equipment," Rallings said. "Masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, if need be they can go up to a higher level of protection with goggles and gowns."

For officers who contracted coronavirus, Rallings said they might not have contracted it from one of their coworkers.

"These officers, some may have traveled, the officers are a part of the community so they also have exposure as a citizen," Rallings said.

Since the stay-at-home order was issued by the mayor, MPD has seen crime stay the same, but there's been an uptick in a few particular crimes.

"Even before COVID we saw a slight increase in some of our crime, so it’s about the same now," Rallings said. "Shoplifting appeared to be elevated and theft from motor vehicles."

He said to limit the spread of the virus, the department will screen calls for minor issues and officers who need to ride together will need to wear masks and practice as much social distancing as possible.

"No injury accidents, minor report calls that can be taken over the phone and also we have put officers in communications that can help kind of screen calls to where an officer physically does not have to go out," Rallings said.