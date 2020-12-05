COVID-19 concerns leave parents wondering, what about summer camp?

We called around to try to find out what camps will still be running, and where parents can send their kids this summer.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Many parents are wondering if their child's camp will be cancelled or remain open? Or how are they going to social distance?

Shanna Eason is one of those parents.

"It’s just the unknowing. I like to know where they are going to be going and what they are going to be doing," said Eason.

Two out of three camps the Eason children planned to attend are cancelled.

Eason's not alone. Many parents are learning camps are being cancelled, and others delayed. The status of some camps is still to be determined.

For example, the camp at the KROC center is moving forward in Midtown. But not far away, a final decision has not been made about the Memphis Zoo camp. The city of Memphis has yet to say if its summer camps will take place.

As for opening city and community pools in our area, that’s still being worked out. Those in charge are trying to find a way to safely open pools.

"Memphis city government, our parks department, is meeting with the Boys and Girls clubs and the YMCA and the Jewish Community Center - who all have pools to some degree that are open to the public," said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland.

It's not just camps and pools. The city of Memphis is still trying to determine if it can safely open its community centers and playgrounds. The main concern, organizers say, is how to keep people social distancing while doing activities.

Eason says the one camp she can still send her children to outlined a plan of what is being done to make camp safe. That includes keeping children in smaller groups and limiting interaction with other children outside their group. So, for now, they will go.

"We feel confident they are taking enough precautions that we are willing to try it, and if it doesn't seem to be working, we will pull out children out of camp," said Eason.