'People should still take it very seriously' | Memphis-area doctors remind public to use caution around large New Year's gatherings

Experts encouraged smaller gatherings of vaccinated people and cautioned against large, unmasked crowds after a record-setting COVID week in Shelby County.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the Memphis area setting new COVID record highs three times this week alone, doctors are urging the public use common sense and be safe if planning to be around large crowds to ring in the new year.

"New Year's Eve is fun, but your health is forever," Dr. Beth Choby at Saint Francis Hospital said.

"This is where our social responsibilities come in," Methodist South Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Amit Prasad, said.

That's the message from area doctors on New Year's Eve, where the stage was set for festivities on Beale Street but also the same time a record high in Shelby County (13,047) was infected with COVID, fueled largely by the highly contagious Omicron variant.

According to @ShelbyTNHealth data, the 7-day new COVID case average in Shelby County is a new record high of 1491 and the 14-day new case average is above 1000 for the first time in the pandemic, at 1025. — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) December 31, 2021

"The numbers are increasing substantially, significantly, exponentially," Dr. Prasad added.

Doctors suggested unvaccinated people, which make up half of Shelby County's total population, avoid large crowds for New Year's and advised those protected also still mask up, indoors or outdoors.

"You are better off if you are around people who you know are fully vaccinated and boosted, but that still isn't a guarantee, so people have to think about that and be safe," Dr. Choby added.

Dr. Choby plans to celebrate the new year with a small family group and encouraged others consider doing the same, during this especially challenging window of the pandemic.

New this afternoon from @MethodistHlth spokesperson: 46 new COVID patients admitted in that system in the past 24 hours, bringing total number to 173, 23 of whom are in the ICU. While the 173 is below the Delta peak of 290-ish in MLH, numbers quickly approaching that peak. — Brad Broders (@BradBrodersTV) December 31, 2021

"People should still take it very seriously," Dr. Choby said.

Experts also worry that even though most Omicron cases to date are minor, so many active cases now could strain local hospitals later.

The total number of COVID patients in Memphis metro hospitals nearly doubled in just the past week.