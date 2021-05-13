Memphis to end enforcement of mask ordinance

The City of Memphis says it will no longer enforce a mask ordinance as of May 15th.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis says it will no longer enforce a mask ordinance as of May 15th.

This comes after the Shelby County Health Department lifted its mask mandate in the latest directive.

Read the full statement from Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland below:



The recent action by Governor Lee ending his declaration of a state-wide public health emergency, as well as the decision of the Shelby County Health Dept. to lift its own mask mandate, indicate that masking is no longer legally mandated.

The City does not have stand-alone authority to mandate masks as a response to Covid-19. Beginning May 15, 2021, the City of Memphis will no longer enforce our mask ordinance.

City government will continue to follow CDC guidelines, which currently recommends that people indoors continue to wear a mask unless they are in their own homes around family who have been vaccinated.

People entering City of Memphis facilities, with exception of our parks and other outdoor spaces, will still be required to wear a mask.

Private businesses and churches may continue to require their patrons and employees to wear masks. We strongly encourage everyone to continue masking up when in public, at least until we reach our goal of vaccinating 70% of the Shelby County population.

Statement from Mayor Jim Strickland:



