Memphis VA Medical Center is limiting visitation due to COVID-19 Delta variant in Shelby County

Memphis Veterans Affairs officials said the new rules are effective August 12, 2021.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis VA Medical Center is limiting visitors due to the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and the Delta variant in Shelby County.

Memphis Veterans Affairs officials said effective August 12, 2021, only one visitor per outpatient during a scheduled appointment will be allowed, and only two visitors per day – one at a time – will be allowed per patient for inpatient wards. Visitation will NOT be allowed in COVID-19 isolation rooms.

No visitors under the age of 18 will be allowed, and that includes infants.

The visitation rules apply to all Memphis VA Medical Center and Community Based Outpatient Clinic care locations.

Visiting hours are from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily.

Veterans who require assistance for transportation to an appointment can call Veterans Transportation Service at 901-523-8990 extension 5354 or 5668.

Veterans who have questions can call Telephone Care at 901-577-7221 before visiting the facility.