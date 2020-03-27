Memphis VA Medical Center makes it easier for Veterans to use virtual health services amid COVID-19 outbreak

VA is maximizing Connected Care Programs such as VA Telehealth Services, My HealtheVet, Vet Text, VA Video Connect and VA Mobile.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Veterans are able to access services from home more easily and safely as the Memphis Veterans Affairs (VA) Medical Center responds to the COVID-19 emergency.

“In compliance with CDC COVID-19 precautionary measures and out of concern for our veterans and staff, we are honoring current social isolation and distancing guidelines,” said Memphis VA Chief of Staff, Thomas C. Ferguson, M.D. “We are focusing on sustaining continuity in health care for veterans through technology by engaging veterans and care teams outside of traditional face-toface health care visits through Connected Care Programs,” added Dr. Ferguson.

VA is maximizing Connected Care Programs such as VA Telehealth Services, My HealtheVet, Vet Text, VA Video Connect and VA Mobile. In some circumstances, popular platforms such as Facetime and Skype are used.

“We are continuing to expand the reach of our health care system through a growing number of digital health technologies during this worldwide pandemic. We would appreciate your help to share this message with veterans so they will know they can have a secure appointment or access to their medical records from the comfort of their home,” said David K. Dunning, Memphis VA CEO.

About some of the commonly used programs:

VA Telehealth Services improve convenience to Veterans by providing opportunities for face-toface interactions with their care provider through a personal computer or mobile device. Telehealth technologies provide clinical care in circumstances where distance separates those receiving services and those providing services.

My HealtheVet is VA’s web-based Personal Health Record for Veterans. With My HealtheVet, Veterans have access to VA online tools that will help them track their health information and appointments, refill prescriptions, download information from their VA health records through VA Blue Button, communicate with their VA care team through Secure Messaging and access other resources to help them lead healthier lives.

VA Mobile develops mobile apps that offer safe and secure access to VA records – all from a mobile device. VA apps are developed for both Veterans and health care professionals to allow them to access information on demand when they need it most, making it easier for Veterans to be more actively involved in their health care and giving VA care teams true mobility of patient data for the first time.