"It felt an extraterrestrial had took over my body" | Memphis woman describes COVID-19 experience, ongoing recovery

The home health care worker said she contracted the virus twice in recent months.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — "My body is hurting all over," Sepia Coleman said.

Coleman said she's still struggling, more than a week after a recent 10-day hospital stay for COVID-19.

"This is no joke," Coleman said. "This is something serious."

The 48-year-old home health care worker said she contracted COVID-19 the first time in late April at one assisted living facility, and a second time last month at another.

She didn't want either location named out of fear of legal retaliation.

"I've had the flu. I've had pneumonia. I've never had anything like this, where it has completely wiped my immune system out."

Paramedics rushed Coleman to Baptist Memorial Hospital last month with a 103 degree fever after her brother found her slumped over and unresponsive.

“Headaches, fever, it felt a extraterrestrial had took over my body," Coleman said.

Before the pandemic, the mother and grandmother - who doesn't have health insurance - demonstrated often in the Fight For 15 movement.

Fellow activists set up a GoFundMe page and raise more than $6,000 to help Coleman with expenses.

“That helped me in a tremendous way because I don't have to be at home recovering and worrying about my rent, my lights, my phone being cut off," Coleman said.

But Coleman said there's still long term mental and physical concerns, as doctors told her she'd likely have to scale back home health care or leave it altogether.

“I love what I do. It's a gift from God but I just don't think that I will be able to physically do this type of work anymore and it hurts me because this is all I know," Coleman said.