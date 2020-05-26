Dealing with the anxiety after the coronavirus quarantines

Being anxious is okay, says Dr. Judiann Jones from Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mental health is like a fine piece of china. It can be beautiful, amazing. It can also shatter into hundreds of pieces.

It is why professionals are watching as people slowly return to society.

Coronavirus quarantines led most of us to the safety of our homes. But it is time to venture out again.

According to Methodist Le Bonheur Health Services psychologist Dr. Judiann Jones, “People have different responses to certain situations we are all going through collectively. We are having this shared experience, but every single one of us is different and unique. It plays a role in how we are responding and how it’s impacting us emotionally.”

Dr. Jones says some of the feelings you are experiencing are normal, nothing to be concerned about.

“Often,” she says, “… it’s the anxiety telling us that something is wrong. But that anxiety is okay, and not a dangerous response.”

There is a feeling of uncertainty, Dr. Jones says, and that makes sense. This country hasn’t dealt with a virus of this magnitude in more than 100 years.