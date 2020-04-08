"I think our staff is doing amazingly well" | Methodist Le Bonheur Chief of Staff on COVID-19 capacity, staff morale, and patient care

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare says it is prepared for any potential local surge of new COVID-19 cases.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Tuesday morning, the chief of staff at Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare said their system has enough extra beds and staffing to deal with a potential surge of new COVID-19 cases.

"We have a surge plan, we've also been cross training and up training nurses both from Le Bonheur and throughout the system, so that if we have a higher need for ICU nurses, they have been trained," Methodist Chief of Staff Dr. Richard Aycock said.

Dr. Aycock said as of Tuesday, there are 20 available ICU beds, but others are on standby at both Le Bonheur and Methodist University.

He said Methodist is dealing with a manageable but gradual increase of COVID-19 patients over time.

"The more severe patients can be with us for weeks. I think right now the longest that left the hospital was in the 52-53 day range, but there's people with much less severe symptoms who need hospital support who just stay for a few days to a week or two," Dr. Aycock said.

To be cautious, Methodist Healthcare reduced elective surgeries by 25% compared to this time last year.

Dr. Aycock said staff is doing extremely well despite the constant COVID-19 patients needing care.

"I think our staff is doing amazingly well, both on the provider side and the nursing side. They understand that we are very unusual circumstances and they have adopted very well," Dr. Aycock said.

He said families are still not allowed inside to see loved ones recovering from COVID-19 but they communicate through FaceTime and Zoom calls.