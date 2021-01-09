Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare hits record number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19

Hospital leaders said a majority of those currently hospitalized are not fully vaccinated.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare said it has hit a tragic milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic.

A record high 322 people are currently hospitalized with Methodist, compared to 315 patients a day ago. 26% of those 322 patients are in ICU.

Hospital leaders said the largest increase of COVID patients is at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

They said about 12% of those hospitalized are fully vaccinated, and a majority of that 12% have several comorbidities or compromised immune systems.

Doctors said they are seeing a five-fold increase in COVID deaths for patients 40 and younger.

Methodist has opened a second Monoclonal Antibody Infusion Clinic. The infusion therapy is offered at the Hacks Cross and University Hospital locations. Officials said the infusions and doubled, and they can now perform the procedure within 24 hours of referral.

“We are definitely headed in the wrong direction in terms of the trajectory of this pandemic. Getting more people vaccinated is the only way to turn a corner,” Methodist said in a statement. “We need the community’s help now. We are urging the community to take action to get vaccinated and faithfully practice proven safety behaviors to help slow the spread of this virus.”